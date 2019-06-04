Comments
PARADISE (CBS13) – The Paradise Fire Department is back and ready to serve its community just 6 months after the deadly Camp Fire leveled the town.
Paradise Fire Captain Shane Hollstrom says Station 82 is fully staffed and ready to help with reconstruction.
“The wildland season is back upon us again and I’m ready to go,” Hollstrom said.
The town of Paradise made an extra effort to fund the station to be prepared as the state heads into wildfire season.
“Am I excited to fight the fires? No, that’s changed a little bit inside, but I still love my job,” Hollstrom said.
Station 82 will join Station 81 in helping protect Paradise.