Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are investigating a homicide that occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are investigating a homicide that occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers said they were called to the area of San Joaquin Street and Sonora Street on a report of a shooting and found a male adult who had been shot. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
READ ALSO: Off-Duty Stockton Police Officer Detains Driver At Gunpoint
Police said at this point in the investigation there is no motive or releasable suspect information.
The Stockton Police Department is encouraging people to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, the Investigation Unit at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.