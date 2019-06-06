  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    03:04 AMCindy Crawford's Skincare Secrets
    View All Programs
By Steve Large
Filed Under:Butte County, Paradise, Paradise High School, Rebuilding Paradise


PARADISE (CBS13) — From destruction to diplomas. It’s been an emotional school year for seniors at Paradise High School.

After everything they endured, they graduated.

On Thursday night, students and families descended on the Paradise High School campus that was left empty since the Camp Fire tore through town.

Set against the green grass of the Paradise High School football field, the “Pomp and Circumstance” graduation anthem also served as the “Paradise Strong” soundtrack.

READ ALSO: From Fire And Ash To Caps, Gowns: Graduation In Burned Town

Keara Reagan was one of the hundreds of Paradise High School seniors receiving a diploma.

“It’s really good to see everyone together again,” Reagan said.

Timmy Haines is another.

Swipe through pictures from the graduation

“It’s a special thing,” Haines said. “I lost everything.”

Haines wrote “trust your struggle” on his cap, as a message for everyone watching to read.

“I realized that I’ve been through a lot, but I can better myself, even though it’s a very big thing that happened,” Haines said.

A total of 220 grads and their families returned to campus for this milestone day. Even after the Camp Fire forced moves, miles away.

Some students finished classes in Chico, others chose online courses, in locations where they finally found homes.

READ: Vacaville Firefighters Raise $45K To Help Rebuild Elementary School In Paradise

“They all wanted to graduate here and they’re all here today,” parent Laurie Wolff said. “So we get to see a lot of people we haven’t seen.”

On this night – they came back together once again for their graduation ceremony.

“It’s important for me and my family,” Reagan said.

This classes’s greatest lesson seared into their understanding of the world.

“It teaches you that you have to work for what you want in life,” Haines said, “and if you lose everything you have to work for it again.”

Facing uncertainty, these Paradise graduates will always know the power of perseverance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s