VACAVILLE (CBS13) – The Vacaville Fire Department is doing its part to help Paradise get back on its feet after the Camp Fire.

Wednesday, Vacaville firefighters went up to Paradise to deliver the $45,000 check to help rebuild Ponderosa Elementary School.

That school was damaged during the Camp Fire, forcing kids to travel more than 30 minutes to a different school in Durham.

So, back in March, Vacaville firefighters raised $45,000 in 15 minutes at their crab feed to help build a new school.

“Thank you to our incredible community for rallying around the kids, these teachers, and the amazing people of Paradise,” the Vacaville Firefighters Association Local 3501 wrote in a Facebook post.

