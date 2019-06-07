YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Due to the extreme weather forecast, PG&E announced Friday evening that it will begin proactively turning off the power early Saturday morning to portions of several Nothern California communities.
The power is scheduled to be turned off from early Saturday morning through at least Saturday afternoon, affecting approximately 1,600 customers in the areas of extreme fire risk.
Forecasts from PG&E’s Wildfire Safety Operations Center showed strong and intensifying winds in the Sacramento Valley and North Bay beginning Friday night into Saturday, with sustained winds between 15 and 30 mph, and local gusts of at least 40 mph.
Those high winds paired with relatively low humidity create a great fire danger.
The areas that will lose power Saturday morning include:
- Yolo County: Unincorporated areas near Davis and Winters
- Napa County: Portions of unincorporated Napa County and Lake Berryessa
- Solano County: Portions of Suisun City, and unincorporated areas near Vacaville and Winters
PG&E is working directly with CAL FIRE, Cal OES, and other state and local agencies to prepare for these safety events.
If you live in these communities, PG&E will attempt to contact you via telephone, text and email. You can also type in your address through PG&E’s Service Impact Map (pge.com/eventmap) to determine whether you’re affected.