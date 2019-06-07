SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Beloved New York burger chain Shake Shack is planning to open up a Sacrament location.
In a Facebook post on Friday, the Ice Blocks announced that the restaurant will be opening up at 17th and R streets.
Shake Shack – which serves the standard fare of burgers, fries, hot dogs and milkshakes – often tops or ranks highly on lists, studies and polls of best burger chains in the US.
A relatively new chain, having started as a New York City hot dog cart in 2001, there are now more than 200 Shake Shacks around the world and across the United States. But the majority of the locations are on the East Coast.
Last year, Shake Shack announced plans to expand into Northern California. Two Bay Area locations are now open: one in Palo Alto and another in Larkspur. A handful of locations also recently opened in Southern California.
The Sacramento location plans on opening in late 2019 or early 2020, according to a report in Sactown Magazine.