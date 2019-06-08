Comments
4:35 p.m. UPDATE: Marysville police say about seven to eight homes have been evacuated due to the Levee Fire.
Homes along Simpson Lane and Levee Road have been evacuated.
Officials do not have the specific acreage of the fire yet.
MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Cal Fire says crews are battling a fire off Highway 20 and E 22nd Street in Marysville.
Marysville Fire is leading the attack against the large vegetation fire.
The acreage of the fire is not known at this time.
Marysville’s dispatch says no streets are closed and the fire is not affecting traffic.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.