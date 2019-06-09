(CBS LOCAL)– The 2019 Tony Awards have came and went as audiences were treated to another magical night honoring the very best the theater has to offer.
Check out the full list of winners below!
Best Play
“The Ferryman”
Author: Jez Butterworth
Producers: Sonia Friedman Productions, Neal Street Productions, Ronald Frankel, Gavin Kalin Productions, Roy Furman/Benjamin Lowy, Scott M. Delman, Stephanie P. McClelland, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Ron Kastner, Starry Night Entertainment, Kallish Weinstein Creative, Scott Landis, Steve Traxler, Richard Winkler, Rona Delves Broughton/Bill Damaschke, 1001 Nights, Burnt Umber Productions, Rupert Gavin, Scott Rudin, Jamie deRoy/Catherine Adler, Sam Levy/Lauren Stevens, Ramin Sabi/Christopher Ketner
Best Musical
“Hadestown”
Producers: Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy, Carl Daikeler, Five Fates, Willette & Manny Klausner, No Guarantees, Sing Out, Louise! Productions, Stone Arch Theatrical, Benjamin Lowy/Adrian Salpeter, Meredith Lynsey Schade, 42nd.club, Craig Balsam, Broadway Strategic Return Fund, Concord Theatricals, Laurie David, Demar Moritz Gang, Getter Entertainment, Deborah Green, Harris Rubin Productions, Sally Cade Holmes, Marguerite Hoffman, Hornos Moellenberg, Independent Presenters Network, Jam Theatricals, Kalin Levine Dohr Productions, Phil & Claire Kenny, Mike Karns, Kilimanjaro Theatricals, Lady Capital, LD Entertainment, Sandi Moran, Tom Neff, MWM Live, Patti Sanford Roberts & Michael Roberts, Schroeder Shapiro Productions, Seriff Productions, Stage Entertainment, Kenneth & Rosemary Willman, KayLavLex Theatricals, Tyler Mount, Jujamcyn Theaters, The National Theatre, New York Theatre Workshop
Best Revival Of A Play
“The Boys in the Band”
Author: Mart Crowley
Producers: David Stone, Scott Rudin, Patrick Catullo, Aaron Glick, Ryan Murphy
Best Revival Of A Musical
“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”
Producers: Eva Price, Level Forward, Abigail Disney, Barbara Manocherian & Carl Moellenberg, James L. Nederlander, David Mirvish, Mickey Liddell & Robert Ahrens, BSL Enterprises & MagicSpace Entertainment, Berlind Productions, John Gore Organization, Cornice Productions, Bard Fisher/R. Gold, LAMF/J. Geller, T. Narang/ZKM Media, R/F/B/V Group, Araca/IPN, St. Ann’s Warehouse, Tamar Climan, Bard Summerscape
Best Book Of A Musical
“Tootsie”
Robert Horn
Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For The Theatre
“Hadestown”
Music & Lyrics: Anaïs Mitchell
Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play
Bryan Cranston, “Network”
Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play
Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery”
Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical
Santino Fontana, “Tootsie”
Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical
Stephanie J. Block, “The Cher Show”
Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Play
Bertie Carvel, “Ink”
Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play
Celia Keenan-Bolger, “To Kill a Mockingbird”
Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Musical
André De Shields, “Hadestown”
Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical
Ali Stroker, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”
Best Scenic Design Of A Play
Rob Howell, “The Ferryman”
Best Scenic Design Of A Musical
Rachel Hauck, “Hadestown”
Best Costume Design Of A Play
Rob Howell, “The Ferryman”
Best Costume Design Of A Musical
Bob Mackie, “The Cher Show”
Best Lighting Design Of A Play
Neil Austin, “Ink”
Best Lighting Design Of A Musical
Bradley King, “Hadestown”
Best Sound Design Of A Play
Fitz Patton, “Choir Boy”
Best Sound Design Of A Musical
Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, “Hadestown”
Best Direction Of A Play
Sam Mendes, “The Ferryman”
Best Direction Of A Musical
Rachel Chavkin, “Hadestown”
Best Choreography
Sergio Trujillo, “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations”
Best Orchestrations
Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, “Hadestown”
Tony Wins By Production
“Hadestown” – 8
“The Ferryman” – 4
“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” – 2
“Tootise” – 2
“The Cher Show” – 2
“Ink”- 2
“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations” – 1
“Choir Boy” -1
“To Kill A Mockingbird” – 1
“The Waverly Gallery” – 1
“Network” – 1
“The Boys In The Band” – 1