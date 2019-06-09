West Sacramento Home Hit In Drive-By ShootingSeveral shots were fired into a home in West Sacramento on Sunday night.

Sand Fire In Yolo County Burns 2,200 Acres, 20% ContainedCrews said the fire started in the Sand Creek area of Guinda at 2:50 p.m. and spread rapidly through very rural, hard-to-reach areas.

Small Plane Reportedly Goes Into Sacramento River Near AntiochA piece of what is believed to be a Piper Cherokee single-engine airplane was located about 6:45 p.m. Sunday in Broad Slough north of Antioch, about an hour after a witness told authorities a small plane went down in the San Joaquin River, a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman said.

Thousands Celebrate Inclusion At Sacramento Pride ParadeThousands took to the streets of Sacramento Sunday to march in this year's Pride Parade. Although the event was peaceful and recognized the progress being made toward equality, some were not happy that police were allowed to march in uniform.