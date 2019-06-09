Filed Under:drive-by shooting, West Sacramento News

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several shots were fired into a home in West Sacramento on Sunday night.

Police received reports of the shots around 7:51 p.m. Approximately five to seven rounds were fired into a home at the 600 block of Hardy Drive, according to a statement from West Sacramento police.

No injuries were reported although there were people inside the home and in front of the home at the time of the incident.

The victims of the residence are uncooperative, say police.

Police have not released a description of the shooter or a motive for the shooting.

It appears to be a drive-by shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s