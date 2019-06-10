Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say two women were killed when their car crashed and caught fire early Sunday morning.
The incident happened off the 15th Street onramp to westbound Highway 50.
California Highway Patrol says, around 12:40 a.m., a Chevy Spark was on the onramp when – for an unknown reason – the sedan’s tires drifted into the dirt shoulder. The driver then continued on the dirt for about 100 feet before it crashed into a concrete signpost base.
The crash sent the car air born before it came to a rest facing the wrong way. It then caught fire.
Officers say the two women inside the car were not able to get out and both were killed, CHP says.
CHP has not released the names of either woman.