  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CHP, Highway 50, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say two women were killed when their car crashed and caught fire early Sunday morning.

The incident happened off the 15th Street onramp to westbound Highway 50.

California Highway Patrol says, around 12:40 a.m., a Chevy Spark was on the onramp when – for an unknown reason – the sedan’s tires drifted into the dirt shoulder. The driver then continued on the dirt for about 100 feet before it crashed into a concrete signpost base.

The crash sent the car air born before it came to a rest facing the wrong way. It then caught fire.

Officers say the two women inside the car were not able to get out and both were killed, CHP says.

CHP has not released the names of either woman.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s