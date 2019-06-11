DAVIS (CBS13) – After decades of service, the Davis Graduate is closing at the end of June.
In a Facebook post, owner Charlie Swanson posted on Facebook announced that the Davis institution will shut its doors on June 30.
He thanked all the amazing people for making the “simple bar and grill special.”
“Everyone has a ‘Grad story’ I would love to see them posted here. I am not sure what the future will bring but we gave it a hell of a run,” Swanson wrote.
Located at the University Mall on Russell Boulevard, the Graduate is right across the street from the UC Davis campus.
A combination of a sports bar, restaurant and dance club, the Graduate opened in 1972. It has hosted countless nights of dancing and karaoke.
Several other Graduate locations, including one near Chico State that closed in 2015, were in existence at one point. All were independently owned and operated.