Men Who Found Baby In Stockton Dumpster Hailed As HeroesPolice have identified the two Good Samaritans who rescued a baby boy from a Stockton dumpster on Tuesday.

Man Accused Of Driving Into Home, Killing Woman And Her 2 Daughters Pleads Not GuiltyThe man accused of driving drunk and killing three people, a mom and her two young girls, while they slept in their home, appeared in court today.

California May Automatically Expunge 1 Million ConvictionsCalifornia has already moved to automatically expunge the records of those convicted of qualifying marijuana crimes. Now, Democratic lawmakers and advocates want to erase the records of those who have served their time for other crimes.

Ex-Housemate: Former Model, Boyfriend Killed Doctor In VegasA former Maxim and Playboy Italia model and her boyfriend murdered a 71-year-old California psychiatrist in Las Vegas, according to a former roommate whose cooperation with prosecutors could get her probation in the case.