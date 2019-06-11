SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – “Star Trek” actor and “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton is back in Sacramento on Tuesday for a park dedication in his name.
Burton was raised in south Sacramento and attended two schools in the Meadowview area, St. Anne’s and Charles Borromeo.
He went on to become an Emmy and Peabody award-winning actor. Burton is probably best known for his roles as Kunte Kinte in “Roots” and Geordi La Forge in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” He has also served as host and executive producer the PBS children’s educational TV show “Reading Rainbow.”
Tuesday, Richfield Park in Meadowview is being renamed after Burton. A ceremony is scheduled to being at 11 a.m.
Organizers say the dedication will feature music, food trucks and other activities. Burton will also be recognized by the Sacramento City Council later in the day.