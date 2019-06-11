SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Target is voluntarily recalling thousands of Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots over choking concerns, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Tuesday.
The recall was initiated over worries the unicorn hood on the boot can detach, posing a possible choking hazard.
About 29,000 pairs of boots are affected by the recall. The following products are affected:
Model Number | Product Name
093-10-4311 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 5
093-10-4312 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 6
093-10-4313 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 7
093-10-4314 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 8
093-10-4315 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 9
093-10-4316 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 10
093-10-4317 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 11
093-10-4318 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 12
The CPSC notes that no injuries have been reported so far, but they have fielded 11 reports of the unicorn hood coming off.
People who bought the boots can take them back to any Target store for a full refund.