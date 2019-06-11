  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Sacramento have charged a Stanislaus County man who they say was supplying the San Francisco Bay Area with heroin he was producing in his home.

The Mercury News reports Tuesday court records show Drug Enforcement Administration agents raided the Turlock home of Arturo Castro Zavaleta on June 3. They reportedly found 300 opium poppy bulbs, 10 pounds of actual heroin, a pound of suspected fentanyl and about 200 marijuana plants.

Federal prosecutors say the raid on Zavaleta’s home was related to a massive racketeering investigation into the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang, which resulted in charges against 25 people.

According to the complaint against Zavaleta, DEA agents were investigating heroin dealers in Vallejo when they identified Zavaleta as a man who was supplying the Bay Area with heroin.

