Costco

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Costco shoppers should check their freezers after a recall alert.

The FDA says frozen berries sold at Costco have been recalled. Specifically the, recall is for the Three Berry Blend from Townsend farms.

Concerns over possible Hepatitis A contamination prompted the recall. None of the products have tested positive for the disease and no illnesses related to the product have been reported so far.

The product has a Best By date between Feb. 16 and May 4, 2020.

A full list of products affected can be found below:

FEB1620,(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);

FEB1820,(A),(B),(C),or (D);

FEB2920,(A),(B),(C),or (D);

MAR0120,(A),(B),(C),or (D);

APR1920,(B),(C), or (D);

APR2020(A),(B),(C),(D),(E), or (F);

APR2720(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);

APR2820(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);

MAY0220(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);

MAY0420 (H)

People who have bought the bag should not eat the berries. The FDA says people should take a picture of the bag, dispose of it then contact their local Costco for a full refund.

The frozen berries were sold in Costco stores in Southern California and Hawaii.

