SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Costco shoppers should check their freezers after a recall alert.
The FDA says frozen berries sold at Costco have been recalled. Specifically the, recall is for the Three Berry Blend from Townsend farms.
Concerns over possible Hepatitis A contamination prompted the recall. None of the products have tested positive for the disease and no illnesses related to the product have been reported so far.
The product has a Best By date between Feb. 16 and May 4, 2020.
A full list of products affected can be found below:
FEB1620,(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);
FEB1820,(A),(B),(C),or (D);
FEB2920,(A),(B),(C),or (D);
MAR0120,(A),(B),(C),or (D);
APR1920,(B),(C), or (D);
APR2020(A),(B),(C),(D),(E), or (F);
APR2720(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);
APR2820(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);
MAY0220(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);
MAY0420 (H)
People who have bought the bag should not eat the berries. The FDA says people should take a picture of the bag, dispose of it then contact their local Costco for a full refund.
The frozen berries were sold in Costco stores in Southern California and Hawaii.