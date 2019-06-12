SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s a sure sign that the dog days of summer are here to stay for a while: nights that just don’t cool off.
A weak system is moving through Northern California Wednesday morning, causing some cloud cover (and an epic sunrise).
The clouds moved in late Tuesday and cooled things off when the sun was out. But as the clouds stuck around overnight, they also acted as a blanket and kept heat in.
As a result, according to the National Weather Service, Downtown Sacramento recorded a low of only 77 degrees overnight.
Tuesday was a record-setting day of heat for some cities in the valley. Stockton recorded a 108° while Modesto hit 106°, both beating old records of 104° set in 1985.
Sacramento hit 103° on Tuesday, but the record for the day was 107°.
Temperatures are expected to slowly cool down the next few days, forecasters say, but it will still be above normal.