EL DORADO (CBS13) — An El Dorado County man was sentenced to four years in prison after he pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence and resisting arrest and admitted he had suffered a prior strike conviction.
The El Dorado County District Attorney said on January 26, 2019, Price had been arguing with his girlfriend for most of the day and, on several occasions, he took a fighting stance and pretended to punch her.
In the evening, Price hit his girlfriend and she nearly lost consciousness. When she hunched over in pain, he repeatedly punched her in the back and on the back of her head.
Price’s girlfriend then grabbed a cooking sheet to protect herself from the attack, but Price head-butted the metal sheet. She then grabbed a knife and held it up near her head to protect herself.
Price continued his assault and received minor cuts on his hands.
When deputies arrived at the house, Price refused to comply with their commands and tried to walk away before a K-9 officer assisted in apprehending him.
The DA said Price had a history of abusing his girlfriend as well as other girlfriends in the past. A 10-year criminal protective order was put in place to protect his most recent victim from further abuse.