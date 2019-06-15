9:20 p.m. Update: Officials confirmed Saturday night that the victim found with gunshot wounds on I-80 eastbound at Orange Drive in Vacaville has died.

CHP officers said the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP investigators are requesting assistance from the public in gathering the details surrounding this incident. If you or anyone you know have any information that might be helpful, please call the CHP’s Investigation tip line at (707) 917-4491

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — CHP Solano said police activity shut down a portion of eastbound Interstate-80 Saturday evening in Vacaville.

The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed at the westbound Interstate 505 connection from 6:34 p.m. to 6:54 p.m. The lanes of I-80 reopened, but the connector to westbound I-505 remained closed after the incident.

CHP was dispatched to reports of a crash and found a male in a Chevy pickup with gunshot wounds. Officers said the pickup also had bullet holes.

The condition of the male victim is unknown.

Officials recommend taking alternate routes. The offramp and surrounding area will likely be closed for the rest of the night.

Orange Drive between Lawrence Drive and Nut Tree Road remains closed in both directions.