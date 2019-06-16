MODESTO (CBS13) — A 10-year-old girl, who lost her mother and two sisters when an alleged drunk driver crashed into their home, has died.
Mari Luz Jacinto-Hernandez, 38, along with her two youngest daughters, aged three and five, were killed in their sleep one week ago after the driver of an SUV smashed into their home, allegedly at speeds of more than 50 miles an hour.
Jacinto-Hernandez’s 10-year-old daughter had been fighting for her life but succumbed to her injuries Saturday.
The suspect, 46-year-old Felix Ferdin of Modesto, is expected in court Monday on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI.
A CHP Modesto spokesperson, Tom Olsen, said an on-scene evaluation the day of the crash determined Ferdin was drunk.
“This was someone who chose to drink and drive, and because of that, three people lost their lives,” Olsen said.
