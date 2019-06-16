  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe Good Fight
    9:00 PMThe Good Fight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Homicide, Sacramento Police Department, Shooting investigation


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are investigating a homicide that happened on the 800 block of Calvados Avenue Saturday night.

Officers found one male adult with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene and another male adult with a single gunshot wound. Both were taken to an area hospital.

READ ALSO: One Injured In Reported Vacaville Shooting

One of the victims succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital. The other victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s