Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are investigating a homicide that happened on the 800 block of Calvados Avenue Saturday night.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are investigating a homicide that happened on the 800 block of Calvados Avenue Saturday night.
Officers found one male adult with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene and another male adult with a single gunshot wound. Both were taken to an area hospital.
READ ALSO: One Injured In Reported Vacaville Shooting
One of the victims succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital. The other victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury.
Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting.