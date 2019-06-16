STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday on multiple charges after reportedly driving erratically, assaulting a motorist, and endangering children.
Police say the adult male victim was pulled out into traffic and almost struck by the suspect, 22-year-old Christian Silva. The two drivers then followed each other, and upon stopping in the 6600 block of Pacific Avenue, Silva got out of his vehicle, pulled the victim out of his, and assaulted him.
Silva then reportedly took the victim’s property and drove off.
Later that night, an officer contacted Silva at Pacific Drive and Benjamin Holt Drive. Silva reportedly refused the officer’s commands, so the officer then tased Silva and took him into custody.
After taking Silva into custody the officer was contacted by an adult male victim who said he was driving his vehicle with his three children inside when the suspect began intentionally trying to ram him with his vehicle.
The victim had to swerve away and take evasive maneuvers to avoid being hit.
Silva was arrested for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, and avoiding arrest.