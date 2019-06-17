  • CBS13On Air

San Jose Sharks

SAN JOSE (CBS13) – The San Jose Sharks came up short in their quest for a Stanley Cup title but will start the long road to capturing next season’s Cup on September 17 when the team hosts its first preseason game.

San Jose released the preseason schedule Monday. The Sharks will play six games total: three at the SAP Center and three away.

  • Tuesday, Sept. 17: Anaheim 7:30 pm
  • Wednesday, Sept. 18: @ Calgary 6 pm
  • Saturday, Sept. 21: Vegas 5 pm
  • Tuesday, Sept. 24: @ Anaheim 7 pm
  • Thursday, Sept. 26: Calgary 7:30 pm
  • Sunday, Sept. 29: @ Vegas 5 pm

Individual game tickets are not on sale yet but are available by purchasing Sharks365 or half-season plans.

