  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento International Airport, Sacramento News, Spirit Airlines

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Spirit Airlines starts flying out of Sacramento International Airport on Thursday and is giving away a free three-night trip to Las Vegas to one traveler and a guest.

Spirit will fly out of Terminal B and offer daily nonstop service to Las Vegas and more than 20 connecting destinations.

In order to win the “Spiritaneous” getaway, which includes hotel accommodations, travelers need to show up at Terminal B from 6 am-7:30 am with their bags packed. At 7:45 am, Spirit will pick a winner from the submitted entries and the winner and a guest will immediately take off.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s