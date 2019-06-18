



— New court documents reveal some disturbing new details against the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of having sex with a 16-year-old boy.

The victim is the son of 45-year-old deputy Shauna Bishop’s former boyfriend, who also works for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. Bishop faces four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. She also faces a misdemeanor county of annoying or molesting a child.

She is set to be in court on Thursday.

Because the victim, in this case, is a minor, CBS13 is not naming him or his parents, whose identities are laid out in the court documents.

The court documents reveal that the victim’s father expressed concern to his ex-wife last summer about Bishop’s relationship with their teenage son, “stating that he felt it was inappropriate and that Shauna was ‘grooming’ our son.” The victim’s mother said she did not feel the same way about Bishop and maintained a close relationship with the deputy.

After the alleged incident and subsequent investigation, it was revealed to investigators the boy’s father ended his relationship with Bishop was because he caught Bishop naked around his son.

According to court documents, the alleged incident happened the night of April 28, 2019, at the victim’s mother’s house after Bishop and his mother confronted the victim about drinking and smoking marijuana while at his dad’s house.

The mother said she asked Bishop to sit with her so they could both talk to the teen about his drinking and smoking.

“We all three sat on the couch and I wanted Shauna there with me because (the victim) really responds well to her and I knew it would be easier to discuss if she was with me,” the teen’s mother told the police.

After their discussion, Bishop decided to spend the night in the boy’s mother’s bed. The boy’s mother told police Bishop went into her son’s bedroom for “about 10 minutes” before returning to her room. She also told police they both took five milligrams of Ambien that night to sleep.

On May 10, the victim’s mother contacted Folsom police after learning from her 19-year-old daughter, who was home from college, that Bishop had sex with her son on the night of April 28. According to court documents, the victim told his sister about the alleged incident when she came home.

“He eventually said, ‘she had sex with me.’ I asked when, where, how, etc. and he said it was the night of April 28th and that Shauna had come into his room during the night,” the sister told Folsom police.

The documents reveal Bishop spoke with the teen the night after the reported incident. In a statement to police, the victim said “She told me she was sorry and that she took an Ambien that made her not think straight. She asked me not to tell anyone because she would get in trouble, but then told me it was up to me and she would just have to endure the consequences.”

According to the court documents, throughout the investigation, Bishop was inconsistent about how the Ambien she reportedly took the night of the incident affected her. In her statement to police, Bishop reportedly said: “several times she was disgusted, scared, and sad and that she had been researching the side effects of Ambien.”

The only internet searches police said they found on Bishop’s phone the day after the incident were several “step-mom, step-son” related porn searches, and video views.