SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hotels in Sacramento may soon be required to provide housekeepers with panic buttons.
City hall legislators passed the ordinance Tuesday. It will now head to the full city council for a final vote.
The panic buttons are designed to protect housekeepers from sexual assault and harassment.
The Sacramento County board of supervisors adopted a similar ordinance last year.