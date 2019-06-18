  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Housekeepers, Panic Button, Sacramento City Council


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hotels in Sacramento may soon be required to provide housekeepers with panic buttons.

City hall legislators passed the ordinance Tuesday. It will now head to the full city council for a final vote.

READ ALSO: Man Accused Of Harassing Housekeepers At Local Hotels

The panic buttons are designed to protect housekeepers from sexual assault and harassment.

The Sacramento County board of supervisors adopted a similar ordinance last year.

