  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:spinach, Sprouts Farmers Market


Sprouts Farmers Market of Phoenix, Arizona is recalling Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach in conventional and organic 16 ounce bags because it could contain Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA reports.

The spinach is manufactured by National Frozen Foods of Oregon.

Here are the details about the products being recalled:

  • Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package.
  • Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package.


The product was distributed to retail locations in 20 states including California, Arizona, and Nevada.

The recall came after random sampling of the product revealed the bacteria. Sprouts Farmers Market has removed all of the affected product from stores and is conducting an investigation into National Frozen Foods in order to ensure proper food standards are being used.

So far, no one has reported becoming sick from the spinach.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s