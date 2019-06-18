FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — One teenager is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in Fairfield, police said.
Officers were called out to First Street at about midnight after residents reported hearing gunshots. When the arrived on the scene, they found multiple young men with gunshot wounds.
Two males, ages 15 and 16, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to a local trauma hospital. Four other males, ranging in age from 15 to 18, were located and detained.
Immediately after, officers said they found an 18-year-old in reported a car crash, just blocks away, who had been shot and killed. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Police believe the incidents are related. Detectives do not believe this is a random incident.
No arrests have been made at this time and detectives invite anyone with information about the events that transpired to contact them. Anyone with information is urged to call the Fairfield Police Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600, Solano Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867, or text “TIPFAIRFIELDPD” followed by your information to 888777.