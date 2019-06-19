  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Inyo County, Ling Dao, Mt. Whitney

INYO COUNTY (CBS13) – The body of a missing hiker missing for five days in Inyo County was found Tuesday on the north slope of Mt. Whitney.

Ling Dao, a Virginia native, flew to Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 11, rented a car and planned to summit Mt. Whitney the following day. He was then planning to drive back to Las Vegas and catch a red-eye flight back home to work on Thursday, according to a statement from the National Parks Service and the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office.

But on Thursday, he didn’t show up to work.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks’ staff were asked to help search for Dao on Sunday. On Monday, search efforts were halted due to bad weather. Then on Tuesday, staff were told where Dao was last seen; aircraft searched that area and located and recovered Dao’s body.

The area where Dao was found is considered high mountain terrain with instability, ice, at this time of the year, and rock slide areas.

Dao’s exact cause of death is under investigation.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s