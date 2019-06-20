  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A dream come true for a local 11-year-old, battling a rare neurodegenerative disorder.

Attending graduation, Miller Greenfield became an officer with the Sacramento Police Department.

Miller has been in physical therapy for weeks, so he could stand with his cadets during the national anthem.

READ MORE: Battling A Rare Disease, Miller Greenfield Won’t Let Anything Stop His Dream Of Becoming A Cop

He’s really been the inspiration they all needed, going through difficult times.

This was all made possible because of Make-A-Wish.

ALSO: Mix Of Celebration And Mourning At Sacramento Police Academy Graduation

Miller was able to ride in an ambulance to the ceremony, along with a team of nurses, doctors.

