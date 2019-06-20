Filed Under:parolee, Placer County Sheriff's Office, Sex Offender


PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A sex offender who was on parole is back behind bars after cutting off his ankle monitor, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Local parole agents in Placer County had been searching for 29-year-old Robin Tipton after he cut off his ankle monitor. With the help of Placer County Sheriff’s deputies, agents found Tipton living in his car near the Honda dealership in Auburn.

Deputies said he took off running as soon as he was found but was eventually caught and taken into custody.

He was charged with violating his parole and remains in the Auburn Jail.

