Aaron Pillow and Lindsey Papola's booking photos. (credit: Nevada County Sheriff's Office)


NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Three adults from Grass Valley are behind bars after reportedly beating a man because he refused to leave their property.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department said they were called to the emergency department at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital after a 31-year-old male had been brought in with a reported gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The victim told deputies multiple people assaulted him at a residence on the 18000 block of Mustang Valley Place. He told officials the suspects shot him, beat him with chains, beat him with a golf club, and ran him over with an ATV. He was taken to Mercy San Juan for medical treatment.

Detectives served a search warrant for the suspect property Thursday and said they found all of the weapons described by the victim on the property.

Three subjects on the property, 67-year-old Jerry Del Ray, 32-year-old Aaron Pillow, and 29-year-old Lindsey Papola were arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and assault with great bodily injury.

