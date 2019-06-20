NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Three adults from Grass Valley are behind bars after reportedly beating a man because he refused to leave their property.
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department said they were called to the emergency department at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital after a 31-year-old male had been brought in with a reported gunshot wound to his abdomen.
The victim told deputies multiple people assaulted him at a residence on the 18000 block of Mustang Valley Place. He told officials the suspects shot him, beat him with chains, beat him with a golf club, and ran him over with an ATV. He was taken to Mercy San Juan for medical treatment.
Detectives served a search warrant for the suspect property Thursday and said they found all of the weapons described by the victim on the property.
Three subjects on the property, 67-year-old Jerry Del Ray, 32-year-old Aaron Pillow, and 29-year-old Lindsey Papola were arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and assault with great bodily injury.