SACRAMENTO (AP) – California’s governor and legislators are getting a 4% raise.

A state commission voted Friday to increase Gov. Gavin Newsom’s salary from $202,000 to around $210,000 in December.

The commission also agreed to give a 4% raise for legislators and other statewide elected officials, including the attorney general and lieutenant governor.

Citizens Compensation Commission Chairman Tom Dalzell cited the state’s economy and budget surplus for the move.

This will mark the seventh year in a row California’s governor has gotten a pay raise.

But Newsom will not quite have the highest salary of the country’s governors. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still on track to earn more. The New York Legislature approved a salary of $225,000 for Cuomo next year.

