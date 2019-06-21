  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Lincoln News, Placer County

LINCOLN (CBS13) – Authorities say three people were arrested on several charges in Lincoln Thursday night.

Lincoln police say officers went to check on a suspicious vehicle along the 100 block of Ferrari Ranch Road and found a man, 29-year-old Timothy Sorrell, and a woman , 32-year-old Traci Fields, inside. With both being on searchable probation, officers took a look inside the car and found heroin, syringes and items believed to have been stolen.

At some point during the stop, an acquaintance of the suspects showed up.

Officers say that person – 24-year-old Eric Ruiz – had apparently just stolen something from a Lincoln business. He also had a billy club, police say.

Ruiz and Sorrell were arrested and booked into South Placer Jail. Fields was arrested but later released with a citation.

 

 

 

