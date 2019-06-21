  • CBS13On Air

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – A man heavily involved in the Truckee community is facing charges of crimes against children, authorities say.

Anthony Coronado-Smith – a 28-year-old Truckee resident – was arrested at his home recently after an extensive investigation, Truckee police announced on Friday.

Detectives looking into Coronado-Smith’s electronic devices uncovered evidence of child sex crimes, police say.

Coronado-Smith is facing charges of annoying or molesting a minor, possession of child pornography, persuading a minor to create obscene matter and sending obscene material to a minor. He was booked into Nevada County Jail after the arrest but has since posted bail, which was set at $157,500.

Coronado-Smith is currently the president of the Truckee Pop-Warner Football organization. He is also a ski instructor at Northstar California Resort and an instructor at Lahontan Golf Club.

With Coronado-Smith’s jobs involving positions of trust with children, Truckee police are urging anyone with any more information about any possible victims to come forward.

