PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: A dog Scamp the Tramp looks on after winning the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Marin-Sonoma County Fair on June 21, 2019 in Petaluma, California. A dog named Scamp the Tramp from Santa Rosa, California won the annual World's Ugliest Dog contest. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Things are starting to get ugly in the picturesque California town of Petaluma.

Indeed, the place will go to the dogs when the winner of what’s being billed as the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest is announced Friday night.

The affair is shaping up to be hideous.

Swipe below to see photos from the contest.

US-ANIMAL-OFFBEAT-UGLY-DOG Wild Thang, a 3-year old Pekingese, is shown before the start of the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 21, 2019. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-ANIMAL-OFFBEAT-UGLY-DOG Puka, who has a cleft lip, awaits the start of the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 21, 2019. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-ANIMAL-OFFBEAT-UGLY-DOG Tostito hangs his tongue at the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 21, 2019. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-ANIMAL-OFFBEAT-UGLY-DOG Grendol, a pitbull mastiff mix, walks the red carpet during the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 21, 2019. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-ANIMAL-OFFBEAT-UGLY-DOG Himisaboo, a Chinese crested hairless red-headed Weiner dog mix known for resembling US President Donald Trump walks on stage during the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 21, 2019. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-ANIMAL-OFFBEAT-UGLY-DOG Wild Thang, a 3-year old Pekingese who went on to take second place, walks the stage during the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 21, 2019. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-ANIMAL-OFFBEAT-UGLY-DOG Rascal Deux, a naturally hairless mix with a crooked face, two different colored eyes and a loose tongue, walks the stage during the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 21, 2019. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-ANIMAL-OFFBEAT-UGLY-DOG Darlene Wright holds up Scamp the Tramp as it is announced that he won first prize in the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 21, 2019. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-ANIMAL-OFFBEAT-UGLY-DOG A dog named Tostito, who has no teeth or lower jaw, is seen during the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 21, 2019. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-ANIMAL-OFFBEAT-UGLY-DOG Contest judge Kerry Sanders points to Scamp The Tramp shortly after being announced as the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 21, 2019. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Annual Ugliest Dog Competition Held In Petaluma, California PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Dan Andrew holds his dog Rascal before the start of the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Marin-Sonoma County Fair on June 21, 2019 in Petaluma, California. Ugly dogs from across the country participate in the World's Ugliest Dog contest. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Annual Ugliest Dog Competition Held In Petaluma, California PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Ann Lewis holds her dog Wild Thang before the start of the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Marin-Sonoma County Fair on June 21, 2019 in Petaluma, California. Ugly dogs from across the country participate in the World's Ugliest Dog contest. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Annual Ugliest Dog Competition Held In Petaluma, California PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: A dog named Puka howls before the start of the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Marin-Sonoma County Fair on June 21, 2019 in Petaluma, California. Ugly dogs from across the country participate in the World's Ugliest Dog contest. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Annual Ugliest Dog Competition Held In Petaluma, California PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: A dog named Tee Tee looks on before the start of the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Marin-Sonoma County Fair on June 21, 2019 in Petaluma, California. Ugly dogs from across the country participate in the World's Ugliest Dog contest. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Annual Ugliest Dog Competition Held In Petaluma, California PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Yvonne Morones (L) holds her dog Scamp the Tramp after winning the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Marin-Sonoma County Fair on June 21, 2019 in Petaluma, California. A dog named Scamp the Tramp from Santa Rosa, California won the annual World's Ugliest Dog contest. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Annual Ugliest Dog Competition Held In Petaluma, California PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: A dog Scamp the Tramp looks on after winning the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Marin-Sonoma County Fair on June 21, 2019 in Petaluma, California. A dog named Scamp the Tramp from Santa Rosa, California won the annual World's Ugliest Dog contest. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Annual Ugliest Dog Competition Held In Petaluma, California PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Dalrene Wright (L) holds Scamp the Tramp after winning the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Marin-Sonoma County Fair on June 21, 2019 in Petaluma, California. A dog named Scamp the Tramp from Santa Rosa, California won the annual World's Ugliest Dog contest. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Annual Ugliest Dog Competition Held In Petaluma, California PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Yvonne Morones (L) kisses her dog Scamp the Tramp after winning the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Marin-Sonoma County Fair on June 21, 2019 in Petaluma, California. A dog named Scamp the Tramp from Santa Rosa, California won the annual World's Ugliest Dog contest. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Annual Ugliest Dog Competition Held In Petaluma, California PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Heather Wilson holds her dog Himisaboo during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Marin-Sonoma County Fair on June 21, 2019 in Petaluma, California. A dog named Scamp the Tramp from Santa Rosa, California won the annual World's Ugliest Dog contest. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Annual Ugliest Dog Competition Held In Petaluma, California PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Dane Andrew holds his dog Rascal during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Marin-Sonoma County Fair on June 21, 2019 in Petaluma, California. A dog named Scamp the Tramp from Santa Rosa, California won the annual World's Ugliest Dog contest. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Annual Ugliest Dog Competition Held In Petaluma, California PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Molly Horgan holds her dog Tostito during the start of the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Marin-Sonoma County Fair on June 21, 2019 in Petaluma, California. A dog named Scamp the Tramp from Santa Rosa, California won the annual World's Ugliest Dog contest. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Annual Ugliest Dog Competition Held In Petaluma, California PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Dalrene Wright (L) holds Scamp the Tramp as her owner Yvonne Morones (R) claps during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Marin-Sonoma County Fair on June 21, 2019 in Petaluma, California. A dog named Scamp the Tramp from Santa Rosa, California won the annual World's Ugliest Dog contest. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Annual Ugliest Dog Competition Held In Petaluma, California PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: A contestant walks off stage during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Marin-Sonoma County Fair on June 21, 2019 in Petaluma, California. A dog named Scamp the Tramp from Santa Rosa, California won the annual World's Ugliest Dog contest. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Nineteen contestants featuring droopy tongues, bowed legs, perpetually confused looks and other strange attributes are going nose-to-nose in the annual competition.

Most were previously abandoned or rescued from kill shelters in the U.S., found abandoned on streets or seized from unscrupulous breeders.

First they’ll walk the red carpet and preen for adoring fans at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in the heart of Northern California wine country. The winner then gets $1,500, a trophy the size of a Rottweiler, and a future appearance on the “Today” show.

Everyone knows ugliness is in the eye of the beholder and, to a dog lover, there is no such thing as an uncomely canine. Weird-looking, maybe. Appearance-challenged, perhaps. Or, as owners of ugly dogs like to say, “unique.”

Like little Tostito, whose damaged ears and droopy tongue make him look like he just stuck his foot into an electrical socket.

Or Willie Wonka, a sweet-natured pit bull abandoned after it was discovered he had a genetic malady that left his legs so bowed he could barely walk.

Publicist Christy Gentry says with a chuckle that the competition is not just about being ugly.

“Judges are looking for special attributes like hanging tongues, slobber drool (the more the better). Maybe unusual patches of skin or hair,” she explains.

Indeed, the contest is more akin to a canine Cinderella story — one in which the glass slipper is seized but not chewed to pieces — and bringing attention to the needs of rescue dogs.

Last year’s champion, an English bulldog named Zsa Zsa, with a tongue that hung nearly to the ground, endeared herself to the judges when she sneezed and drooled all over them.

Soon she was headed to New York for national TV appearances. Another previous winner, Nana, made the cover of an album by the Grateful Dead spinoff band Ratdog.

“What we’re really doing is we’re showcasing dogs that have been rescued and adopted and brought into loving homes,” Gentry said. “These are sort of spokesdogs for adoption.”