SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Officers Association will hold a vigil Wednesday to honor Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan.

The candlelight vigil will be held a week after she was shot and killed while on a domestic violence call.

  • Wednesday, June 26
  • 8 pm
  • Sacramento Police Sheriff’s Memorial
  • 500 Arden Way

O’Sullivan’s memorial service is Thursday morning.

