SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Officers Association will hold a vigil Wednesday to honor Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan.
The candlelight vigil will be held a week after she was shot and killed while on a domestic violence call.
- Wednesday, June 26
- 8 pm
- Sacramento Police Sheriff’s Memorial
- 500 Arden Way
O’Sullivan’s memorial service is Thursday morning.