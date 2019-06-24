



— A Ceres-based company that made its name providing security for Super Bowls is now tapping into the domestic market.

IntelliSite makes cameras that go above and beyond just capturing video footage. The cameras were installed Monday on Squire Way near the Crossroads shopping center in Riverbank. In just two hours, the city and police had real-time images of what was taking place in that area.

Riverbank has 0.74 sworn deputies for every 1,000 residents, Police Chief Erin Kiely says the cameras will help them do more with less.

IntelliSite CEO and founder Mario Campos said the cameras can track a specific vehicle as it goes through town even after a bank robbery.

“We have video analytics for crime prevention so again we’re looking for suspicious objects being left behind, we’re looking for people gathering somewhere maybe even a fight going on,” Campos said.

The Remote Surveillance Units (RSU) use video analytics to identify more than 300,000 patterns of human behavior.

“We write the rule to look for a car parking, a person walking out of that vehicle, and dropping a piece of garbage,”

Campos said.

The cameras were already being used in Stockton and captured thieves at a local sub station. Within minutes, police were alerted and arrived with K-9s to make arrests. Campos said the cameras with a flashing blue light often deter and prevent crimes.

“We’re here to make a difference were here to prevent crime,” Campos said.

The cameras run on Verizon’s cellular network and can tap into any power source. Normally they are mounted on light poles. They can focus in on tattoos, facial characteristics and read a license plate from over a mile away.

Campos said this is helpful for tracking stolen vehicles.

“In the case of a stolen car, we actually run those plates against the department of justice database and authorities have credible information,” Campos said.

The use of the cameras in Riverbank has some residents questioning what’s more important: privacy or security?

“It would be really weird to be watched like that they could see everything,” said one resident.

The data from the cameras is stored for 60 days and indefinitely in the cloud. Campos is aware of the privacy concerns of citizens and said the majority of cities welcome the enhanced surveillance.

“In Sacramento, we have them in the parks, we have them on 7th and I Street by the jail, and as well in areas that the city identifies as illegal dumping areas. It’s a valuable tool,” Campos said.

Still, in Riverbank, the cameras are getting mixed reviews.

“If it’s going to prevent crime, then it’s a good thing,” said resident Jeff Gruber. “If it’s going to be used for other purposes then I think it’s a bad thing.”

Recently the cameras were installed at a local skate park in nearby Oakdale and almost immediately crime and vandalism went down.