SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are investigating a homicide after an assault victim died from his injuries Sunday.
Police said the male victim was walking on Freeport Boulevard between Florin Road and Meadowview Road last Wednesday when he was assaulted by three male adults, all approximately 25-years-old. The victim reportedly lost consciousness during the assault and sustained multiple facial fractures.
The victim transported himself to a hospital Thursday where he was admitted for his injuries, that is when Sacramento Police was notified of the assault and responded to the hospital to begin the investigation.
On Sunday, police say the victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital. It is believed the victim succumbed to the injuries during the assault. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators have since responded to the scene and taken over the investigation. At this time, a motive for the assault has not been determined.
The suspects were described as:
- Male, Asian, adult, approximately 25 years old, 5’4” tall, thin muscular build, black hair, clean shaven, white long sleeve t-shirt, gray shorts.
- Male, black, adult, approximately 25 years old, 5’4” to 5’6” tall, thin build, black hair, goatee, white t-shirt, black or blue shorts.
- Male, black, adult, approximately 25 years old, 5’6” to 5’8” tall, thin build, black hair, full beard, gray t-shirt, black or blue shorts.
The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this homicide to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.