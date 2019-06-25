  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Back To School


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Back-to-school is still more than a month away but JCPenney is looking to hire 150 seasonal associates in the Sacramento region to help handle the back-to-school shopping rush.

The retailer will hire cashiers, replenishment specialists, SEPHORA beauty consultants, and more.

Seasonal associates qualify for a discount up to 25 percent off and will be considered for permanent positions.

To apply, go to an Applicant Kiosk inside JCPenney stores, or apply online by searching “seasonal” jobs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s