SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Back-to-school is still more than a month away but JCPenney is looking to hire 150 seasonal associates in the Sacramento region to help handle the back-to-school shopping rush.
The retailer will hire cashiers, replenishment specialists, SEPHORA beauty consultants, and more.
Seasonal associates qualify for a discount up to 25 percent off and will be considered for permanent positions.
To apply, go to an Applicant Kiosk inside JCPenney stores, or apply online by searching “seasonal” jobs.