RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities say a man fired shots at officers along the river early Tuesday afternoon, but no one was hurt.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says Rancho Cordova Police responded near River Bend Park at the end of Rod Beaudry Drive after a 911 call about a reportedly suicidal man.
Law enforcement officers went to try and find the man. Around 2 p.m., authorities say shots were fired at officers.
No officers were hurt, the sheriff’s department says.
Officers eventually made contact with the man and he surrendered peacefully.
The man’s identity has not been released at this point.