STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after the death of his step-son.
The court returned a guilty verdict against Donte Revels on May 20, 2019, for the 2016 severe beating of 2-year-old Ar’Mani Edmond.
Investigators determined after the child sustained severe injuries, Revels failed to render aid and Edmond died in Revel’s vehicle as he drove to pick up the child’s mother in Dublin.
Revels was sentenced by Judge Orcutt in Stockton Tuesday to 25 years to life.