GALT (CBS13) – Cal/OSHA is investigating after an employee was killed while on the job at a Galt area business.
The incident happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday at Cal Waste Recovery Systems along Enterprise Court.
According to the Galt Police Department, an employee was backing up a loader when they struck another employee that they reportedly couldn’t see.
That other employee was killed in the accident, police say.
The name of the employee killed has not been released at this point.
Cal/OSHA will be investigating the incident. Officials note that they will be interviewing workers, but there will be no work stoppage at the facility.