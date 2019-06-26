  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Audit, DMV, Motor Voter

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An attempt to audit California’s Motor Voter Program has died in committee.

While the audit got enough votes from Assembly members, it fell two votes from State Senators short out of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee on Wednesday. Assembly members Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) and Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) had requested the audit.

The audit was requested after a glitch botched the voter registrations of thousands of Californians.

Motor Voter allows Californians to register to vote when they applied for a new driver’s license.

The program has come under heavy scrutiny, however. A Senate Bill was introduced last year that would change the process from automatically registering people to vote to making people opt-in.

The audit would have also taken a look at the problematic rollout of the California DMV’s REAL ID.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s