SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An attempt to audit California’s Motor Voter Program has died in committee.
While the audit got enough votes from Assembly members, it fell two votes from State Senators short out of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee on Wednesday. Assembly members Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) and Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) had requested the audit.
The audit was requested after a glitch botched the voter registrations of thousands of Californians.
Motor Voter allows Californians to register to vote when they applied for a new driver’s license.
The program has come under heavy scrutiny, however. A Senate Bill was introduced last year that would change the process from automatically registering people to vote to making people opt-in.
The audit would have also taken a look at the problematic rollout of the California DMV’s REAL ID.