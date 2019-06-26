  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Back-to-school, Target, teacher


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – For the second year in a row Target will have a Teacher Prep Event and give teachers 15 percent off classroom supplies and clothing ahead of back-to-school.

The Teacher Prep Event will run from July 13-20.

Teachers need to do a few things in advance:

  • Go to the website
  • Enter your teacher ID
  • Get the coupon via email to use in-store and online

The discount will apply to all teachers in the United States, including traditional classrooms, home schools, early childhood learning, and daycare centers.

The discount can not be used on electronics, backpacks, lunch bags, trial/travel size items, swim, sleepwear, Fan Central, clearance, Levi’s Red Tab, or items sold & shipped by Target+.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s