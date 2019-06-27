ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Thursday morning, the procession for fallen officer Tara O’Sullivan will make its way from Elk Grove to Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville.
The public is invited to gather at 10 a.m. to pay their respects to Officer O’Sullivan, but space is limited. An overflow viewing area with a video feed of the service will be set up at Destiny Christian Church in Rocklin.
Roughly 50 to 75 law enforcement vehicles will be traveling from Herberger Funeral Home to Highway 99. During this time, Elk Grove Boulevard will be closed in both directions from Kent Street to Highway 99 until the entire procession has gotten on to the highway.
California Highway Patrol says drivers should expect traffic heavy traffic on Highway 99, Interstate 80 and Highway 65 due to the procession.
Hundreds packed a candlelight memorial in North Sacramento on Wednesday night to honor the life of Officer O’Sullivan, who was shot and killed last week while responding to a domestic violence call.
Thousands of officers from across the country are expected to come out for her memorial service.
Once the memorial is over at around 1:15 p.m., about 500 law enforcement vehicles will drive the 37-mile route from Bayside to Elk Grove – making a stop in the Del Paso Heights area where O’Sullivan was assigned.
Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn has encouraged community members to line the procession route as a show of support.