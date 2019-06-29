  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:CHP, Highway 99, stanislaus county
Flashing blue lights of a police car on city background, crime scene, abstract blurry image.

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – The CHP is investigating after a body was found along the Highway 99 on-ramp at Crows Landing Road.

The body was discovered around 3 p.m. Saturday by a motorist in an area just south of Modesto and was described as “suspicious” by CHP officers. They described the body as that of a middle-aged woman.

Deputies arrived at the scene of the discovery and declared the woman dead.

The woman’s cause of death is under investigation.

