MONTEREY (CBS13) – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the unexpected passing of one of their own.

Sgt. Mike Lyke was diving in the Monterey area over the weekend when passed, the sheriff’s office said.

No other details on what happened have been released at the moment.

Lyke had been with the Placer Sheriff’s Office since 1996, serving with corrections, patrol and investigations. He was also a dive team member and was a weaponless defense instructor.

Lyke was running the civil division for Placer Sheriff’s Office before his death.

