Filed Under:Nevada County News, Nevada County Sheriff's Department, sex with minor


NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — A Nevada County man was arrested after reportedly attempted to solicit a minor for sex, the sheriff’s department said.

The Sheriff’s Department said they became aware of Samuel Pritchard attempting to solicit a minor for sex on June 30, using electronic communications.

READ ALSO: Toddler Left At Sacramento Fire Station Identified By Woman Detectives Believe Is Her Mother

After Pritchard reportedly arranged to meet a minor to complete a specified sexual act. detectives staged a meeting and arrested him.

He was booked into the Nevada County Jail for one count of communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a lewd or lascivious act and one count of arranging a meeting with a minor for the purpose of committing a lewd or lascivious act.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s