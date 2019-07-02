Comments
NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — A Nevada County man was arrested after reportedly attempted to solicit a minor for sex, the sheriff’s department said.
The Sheriff’s Department said they became aware of Samuel Pritchard attempting to solicit a minor for sex on June 30, using electronic communications.
After Pritchard reportedly arranged to meet a minor to complete a specified sexual act. detectives staged a meeting and arrested him.
He was booked into the Nevada County Jail for one count of communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a lewd or lascivious act and one count of arranging a meeting with a minor for the purpose of committing a lewd or lascivious act.