ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Authorities say a woman trying to avoid crashing into a car ended up crashing into a Rocklin liquor store.

The incident happened early Tuesday afternoon near Rocklin Road and Sierra College Boulevard.

Rocklin Fire officials say the driver apparently swerved to avoid crashing into a car. But the driver then lost control, went off the road and crashed through the front window of the Bottleshop store.

No one was hurt in the incident, authorities say, and the building suffered only minor structural damage.

Tow trucks had to be brought in to remove the car from the building.

